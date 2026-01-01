$3,000+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
2025 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3714
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Prepare to turn heads wherever you go with the brand new Black Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4 Door 4x4. Equipped with a robust 4×4 drivetrain, this SUV offers the rugged handling and off-road capability Jeep is renowned for. The exterior's sleek black paint exudes a sense of sophistication, while its 4-door body adds a touch of practicality for all your adventures. Inside, this Jeep Wrangler strikes the perfect balance between comfort and versatility, featuring a spacious cabin that includes premium additions like air conditioning and power windows for your convenience. Stay connected and entertained on the go with top-notch technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration. Your peace of mind is also ensured by modern conveniences such as keyless entry and cruise control. Moreover, with Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio options, your journeys are accompanied by endless entertainment. This is the perfect vehicle for adventurous souls, outdoor enthusiasts, and families who need that extra utility in their vehicles. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptional SUVcontact us today and explore what awaits you with this stunning Jeep Wrangler!
Vehicle Features
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613-656-6526