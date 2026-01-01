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Prepare to turn heads wherever you go with the brand new Black Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4 Door 4x4. Equipped with a robust 4×4 drivetrain, this SUV offers the rugged handling and off-road capability Jeep is renowned for. The exteriors sleek black paint exudes a sense of sophistication, while its 4-door body adds a touch of practicality for all your adventures. Inside, this Jeep Wrangler strikes the perfect balance between comfort and versatility, featuring a spacious cabin that includes premium additions like air conditioning and power windows for your convenience. Stay connected and entertained on the go with top-notch technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration. Your peace of mind is also ensured by modern conveniences such as keyless entry and cruise control. Moreover, with Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio options, your journeys are accompanied by endless entertainment. This is the perfect vehicle for adventurous souls, outdoor enthusiasts, and families who need that extra utility in their vehicles. Dont miss your opportunity to own this exceptional SUVcontact us today and explore what awaits you with this stunning Jeep Wrangler!

2025 Jeep Wrangler

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4 Door 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14116792

2025 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4 Door 4x4

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

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$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
1,000KM
VIN 1C4PJXDN7SW567395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3714
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prepare to turn heads wherever you go with the brand new Black Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4 Door 4x4. Equipped with a robust 4×4 drivetrain, this SUV offers the rugged handling and off-road capability Jeep is renowned for. The exterior's sleek black paint exudes a sense of sophistication, while its 4-door body adds a touch of practicality for all your adventures. Inside, this Jeep Wrangler strikes the perfect balance between comfort and versatility, featuring a spacious cabin that includes premium additions like air conditioning and power windows for your convenience. Stay connected and entertained on the go with top-notch technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration. Your peace of mind is also ensured by modern conveniences such as keyless entry and cruise control. Moreover, with Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio options, your journeys are accompanied by endless entertainment. This is the perfect vehicle for adventurous souls, outdoor enthusiasts, and families who need that extra utility in their vehicles. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptional SUVcontact us today and explore what awaits you with this stunning Jeep Wrangler!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Fuel economy highway: 10.5L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Approach angle: 41 deg
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: push button start only
Front hiproom: 1,369mm (53.9)
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Rear legroom: 973mm (38.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Fuel economy combined: 12.6L/100 km
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,417mm (55.8)
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Departure angle: 36 deg
Horsepower: 270hp @ 5,250RPM
Torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 81.4L
Exterior length: 4,785mm (188.4)
Exterior height: 1,869mm (73.6)
Wheelbase: 3,007mm (118.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,440mm (56.7)
Passenger volume: 2,936L (103.7 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 295 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,417mm (55.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.0mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Exterior body width: 1,877mm (73.9)
Fuel economy city: 14.3L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 246mm (9.7)
Front headroom: 1,082mm (42.6)
Rear headroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Rear tires: 245/75SR17.0
Front tires: 245/75SR17.0
Appearance: analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Primary LCD size: 12.3
Maintenance warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Rear cargo: swing-out
Interior rear cargo volume: 898 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,050 L (72 cu.ft.)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Payload: 543kg (1,197lbs)
Curb weight: 1,949kg (4,296lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-656-XXXX

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613-656-6526

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$3,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2025 Jeep Wrangler