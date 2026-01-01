$115,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Lexus GX
GX 550
2026 Lexus GX
GX 550
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
Sale
$115,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
1,000KM
VIN JTJTBCDX4T5079628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 26069
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
79 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
620.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
WiFi Hotspot
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Memory Settings -inc: Steering Wheel
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Running Boards/Side Steps
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Engine: 3.4L Twin-Turbocharged V6 VVT-i -inc: active noise control
GVWR: 3,190 kgs (7,033 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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$115,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Janex Auto Sales
613-260-0373
2026 Lexus GX