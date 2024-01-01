$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
235,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXBFA21398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 235,836 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
