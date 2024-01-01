Menu
2011 Ford F-150

235,836 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

235,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXBFA21398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 235,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2011 Ford F-150