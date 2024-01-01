Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda CX-5

66,080 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 11054030
  2. 11054030
  3. 11054030
  4. 11054030
  5. 11054030
  6. 11054030
  7. 11054030
  8. 11054030
  9. 11054030
  10. 11054030
  11. 11054030
  12. 11054030
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
66,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL3H0123562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS 66,080 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE 93,745 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Caliber SXT for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2007 Dodge Caliber SXT 87,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5