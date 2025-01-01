Menu
<p>Get ready to hit the road in style with this sleek 2018 Nissan Rogue SV from LuckyDog Motors! This stunning blue SUV/crossover boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for a smooth and efficient ride. With all-wheel drive, youll be prepared for any weather condition. This Rogue SV has only 61,225km on the odometer, making it the perfect choice for a reliable and stylish daily driver.</p><p>Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of this well-equipped vehicle. Enjoy features like heated front seats, a sunroof for those sunny days, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for optimal comfort. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy crystal-clear sound through the premium audio system. Safety is paramount, and this Rogue SV comes equipped with features like blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV:</p><ol><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Heated front seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Blind spot monitoring:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing you have added safety with the blind spot monitoring system.</li><li><strong>Power-adjustable drivers seat:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with the power-adjustable drivers seat.</li></ol><p>Visit LuckyDog Motors today and experience the 2018 Nissan Rogue SV firsthand!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

61,225 KM

SV

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,225KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0JC717197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

