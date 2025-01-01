$23,836+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$23,836
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road in style with this sleek 2018 Nissan Rogue SV from LuckyDog Motors! This stunning blue SUV/crossover boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.5L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for a smooth and efficient ride. With all-wheel drive, you'll be prepared for any weather condition. This Rogue SV has only 61,225km on the odometer, making it the perfect choice for a reliable and stylish daily driver.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of this well-equipped vehicle. Enjoy features like heated front seats, a sunroof for those sunny days, and a power-adjustable driver's seat for optimal comfort. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy crystal-clear sound through the premium audio system. Safety is paramount, and this Rogue SV comes equipped with features like blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV:
- All-wheel drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the all-wheel drive system.
- Heated front seats: Stay cozy and comfortable on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air experience with the sunroof.
- Blind spot monitoring: Drive with peace of mind knowing you have added safety with the blind spot monitoring system.
- Power-adjustable driver's seat: Find your perfect driving position with the power-adjustable driver's seat.
Visit LuckyDog Motors today and experience the 2018 Nissan Rogue SV firsthand!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
More inventory From LuckyDog Motors
