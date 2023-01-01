$8,695+ tax & licensing
Grand Motor Company
519-442-7639
2002 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
63 Woodslee Ave., Paris, ON N3L 3V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 GMC 4.3L Auto ,Reg Cab ,Longbox ,Air ,oil sprayed for many year's, excellent condition. Call to view !
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
