2002 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,695 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9930149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.