2002 GMC Sierra 1500

199,000 KM

$8,695

+ tax & licensing
$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Motor Company

519-442-7639

Grand Motor Company

63 Woodslee Ave., Paris, ON N3L 3V1

519-442-7639

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9930149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2002 GMC 4.3L Auto ,Reg Cab ,Longbox ,Air ,oil sprayed for many year's, excellent condition. Call to view  !

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Grand Motor Company

Grand Motor Company

63 Woodslee Ave., Paris, ON N3L 3V1

519-442-7639

