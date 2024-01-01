Menu
<p>2003 Ford F150 ,V8 Auto,Pw,PL</p>

2003 Ford F-150

$8,695

+ tax & licensing
Location

Grand Motor Company

63 Woodslee Ave., Paris, ON N3L 3V1

519-442-7639

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2003 Ford F150 ,V8 Auto,Pw,PL

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

