$8,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2003 Ford F-150
XLT
2003 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Grand Motor Company
63 Woodslee Ave., Paris, ON N3L 3V1
519-442-7639
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,695
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2003 Ford F150 ,V8 Auto,Pw,PL
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Grand Motor Company
2003 Ford F-150 XLT 0 $8,695 + tax & lic
2002 GMC Sierra 1500 199,000 KM SOLD
2010 Honda Civic 0 KM SOLD
Email Grand Motor Company
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grand Motor Company
63 Woodslee Ave., Paris, ON N3L 3V1
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,695
+ taxes & licensing
Grand Motor Company
519-442-7639
2003 Ford F-150