Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>135,069 kms | 6-Speed Manual | Boxster Red Special Leather | Collector Quality</p><p>There are sports cars, and then there are Porsches.</p><p>This 2002 Porsche Boxster S represents everything that made Porsches mid-engine roadster an instant classic: perfect balance, precise steering, timeless styling, and one of the most rewarding driving experiences available at any price.</p><p>Finished in elegant Seal Grey Metallic over the rare and stunning Boxster Red Special Leather interior, this is a beautifully specified example that stands apart from the ordinary black-on-black Boxsters that dominate the market.</p><p>Powered by Porsches legendary 3.2L flat-six producing 250 horsepower and paired with the desirable 6-speed manual transmission, the Boxster S delivers performance that still feels special today. The mid-engine layout provides exceptional balance and confidence, while the unmistakable sound of the naturally aspirated flat-six reminds you exactly why Porsche enthusiasts remain so passionate about these cars.</p><p>Factory equipped with:<br>• 3.2L Flat-Six Engine<br>• 6-Speed Manual Transmission<br>• Boxster Red Special Leather Interior<br>• Sport Package<br>• Heated Seats<br>• Porsche Stability Management (PSM)<br>• 18 Sport Design Wheels<br>• Power Convertible Top<br>• Automatic Climate Control<br>• Wind Deflector<br>• Porsche Premium Audio<br>• Cruise Control<br>• Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel</p><p>The Boxster S has earned a reputation as one of the greatest drivers cars Porsche has ever built. Light, communicative, and beautifully balanced, it offers a level of steering feel and driver involvement that many modern sports cars have lost.</p><p>The condition of this example reflects careful ownership and proper maintenance. The paint, interior, trim, and overall presentation are exactly what enthusiasts hope to find in a Porsche of this calibre.</p><p>As values of well-kept analog sports cars continue to gain appreciation among enthusiasts, the Boxster S remains one of the best opportunities in the Porsche world.</p><p>Fully inspected, certified, IMS, RMS, Clutch and Flywheel all updated, professionally detailed, and ready to enjoy.</p><p>A Porsche designed for drivers.</p><p>Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.</p>

2002 Porsche Boxster

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2002 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster S 6-Spd Manual

Watch This Vehicle
14211017

2002 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster S 6-Spd Manual

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1780521829
  2. 1780521829
  3. 1780521829
  4. 1780521829
  5. 1780521829
  6. 1780521829
  7. 1780521829
  8. 1780521829
  9. 1780521829
  10. 1780521829
  11. 1780521829
  12. 1780521829
  13. 1780521830
  14. 1780521830
  15. 1780521830
  16. 1780521830
  17. 1780521830
  18. 1780521830
  19. 1780521830
  20. 1780521830
  21. 1780521830
  22. 1780521830
  23. 1780521830
  24. 1780521830
  25. 1780521830
  26. 1780521830
  27. 1780521830
  28. 1780521830
  29. 1780521830
  30. 1780521830
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CB29812U660636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Seal Grey
  • Interior Colour Boxster Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

135,069 kms | 6-Speed Manual | Boxster Red Special Leather | Collector Quality

There are sports cars, and then there are Porsches.

This 2002 Porsche Boxster S represents everything that made Porsche's mid-engine roadster an instant classic: perfect balance, precise steering, timeless styling, and one of the most rewarding driving experiences available at any price.

Finished in elegant Seal Grey Metallic over the rare and stunning Boxster Red Special Leather interior, this is a beautifully specified example that stands apart from the ordinary black-on-black Boxsters that dominate the market.

Powered by Porsche's legendary 3.2L flat-six producing 250 horsepower and paired with the desirable 6-speed manual transmission, the Boxster S delivers performance that still feels special today. The mid-engine layout provides exceptional balance and confidence, while the unmistakable sound of the naturally aspirated flat-six reminds you exactly why Porsche enthusiasts remain so passionate about these cars.

Factory equipped with:
• 3.2L Flat-Six Engine
• 6-Speed Manual Transmission
• Boxster Red Special Leather Interior
• Sport Package
• Heated Seats
• Porsche Stability Management (PSM)
• 18" Sport Design Wheels
• Power Convertible Top
• Automatic Climate Control
• Wind Deflector
• Porsche Premium Audio
• Cruise Control
• Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel

The Boxster S has earned a reputation as one of the greatest driver's cars Porsche has ever built. Light, communicative, and beautifully balanced, it offers a level of steering feel and driver involvement that many modern sports cars have lost.

The condition of this example reflects careful ownership and proper maintenance. The paint, interior, trim, and overall presentation are exactly what enthusiasts hope to find in a Porsche of this calibre.

As values of well-kept analog sports cars continue to gain appreciation among enthusiasts, the Boxster S remains one of the best opportunities in the Porsche world.

Fully inspected, certified, IMS, RMS, Clutch and Flywheel all updated, professionally detailed, and ready to enjoy.

A Porsche designed for drivers.

Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM W/PERFORMANCE PKG for sale in Paris, ON
2016 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM W/PERFORMANCE PKG 23,710 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 3LT Nav, One Owner, Only 11,000 kms for sale in Paris, ON
2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 3LT Nav, One Owner, Only 11,000 kms 11,420 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Stingray Coupe – One Owner – Only 6,000 kms for sale in Paris, ON
2015 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Stingray Coupe – One Owner – Only 6,000 kms 6,241 KM $66,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2002 Porsche Boxster