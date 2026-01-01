$24,999+ taxes & licensing
2002 Porsche Boxster
2dr Roadster S 6-Spd Manual
2002 Porsche Boxster
2dr Roadster S 6-Spd Manual
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Seal Grey
- Interior Colour Boxster Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
135,069 kms | 6-Speed Manual | Boxster Red Special Leather | Collector Quality
There are sports cars, and then there are Porsches.
This 2002 Porsche Boxster S represents everything that made Porsche's mid-engine roadster an instant classic: perfect balance, precise steering, timeless styling, and one of the most rewarding driving experiences available at any price.
Finished in elegant Seal Grey Metallic over the rare and stunning Boxster Red Special Leather interior, this is a beautifully specified example that stands apart from the ordinary black-on-black Boxsters that dominate the market.
Powered by Porsche's legendary 3.2L flat-six producing 250 horsepower and paired with the desirable 6-speed manual transmission, the Boxster S delivers performance that still feels special today. The mid-engine layout provides exceptional balance and confidence, while the unmistakable sound of the naturally aspirated flat-six reminds you exactly why Porsche enthusiasts remain so passionate about these cars.
Factory equipped with:
• 3.2L Flat-Six Engine
• 6-Speed Manual Transmission
• Boxster Red Special Leather Interior
• Sport Package
• Heated Seats
• Porsche Stability Management (PSM)
• 18" Sport Design Wheels
• Power Convertible Top
• Automatic Climate Control
• Wind Deflector
• Porsche Premium Audio
• Cruise Control
• Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel
The Boxster S has earned a reputation as one of the greatest driver's cars Porsche has ever built. Light, communicative, and beautifully balanced, it offers a level of steering feel and driver involvement that many modern sports cars have lost.
The condition of this example reflects careful ownership and proper maintenance. The paint, interior, trim, and overall presentation are exactly what enthusiasts hope to find in a Porsche of this calibre.
As values of well-kept analog sports cars continue to gain appreciation among enthusiasts, the Boxster S remains one of the best opportunities in the Porsche world.
Fully inspected, certified, IMS, RMS, Clutch and Flywheel all updated, professionally detailed, and ready to enjoy.
A Porsche designed for drivers.
Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.
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