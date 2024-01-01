$14,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
Gucci
2013 Fiat 500
Gucci
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
1-888-738-8540
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 64,176 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner from new. Serviced and certified. Everything works. Although everything mechanically was identical to the usual 500's 100-hp engine, exterior-wise, Gucci had a few inputs. Only 500 of these were ever built, and they were offered in only white or black and came with the distinctive Gucci stripe on the outside, as well as some Gucci design elements in their cabin.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
Call Dealer
1-888-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-738-8540