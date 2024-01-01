Menu
One owner from new. Serviced and certified. Everything works. Although everything mechanically was identical to the usual 500s 100-hp engine, exterior-wise, Gucci had a few inputs. Only 500 of these were ever built, and they were offered in only white or black and came with the distinctive Gucci stripe on the outside, as well as some Gucci design elements in their cabin.

2013 Fiat 500

64,176 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500

Gucci

2013 Fiat 500

Gucci

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

64,176KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFER6DT689495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 64,176 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner from new. Serviced and certified. Everything works. Although everything mechanically was identical to the usual 500's 100-hp engine, exterior-wise, Gucci had a few inputs. Only 500 of these were ever built, and they were offered in only white or black and came with the distinctive Gucci stripe on the outside, as well as some Gucci design elements in their cabin.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-WJD
22K
CLXD
DF1
EAB
M3A
PX8
RCV
XWW

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

Lee Munro's Garage

1-888-738-8540

2013 Fiat 500