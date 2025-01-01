Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Limited for sale in Paris, ON

2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

0 KM

Details

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

Ultra Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13149610

2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide

Ultra Limited

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

  1. 1762448996
  2. 1762448996
  3. 1762448995
  4. 1762448996
  5. 1762448996
  6. 1762448996
  7. 1762448996
  8. 1762448995
  9. 1762448997
  10. 1762448996
  11. 1762448995
  12. 1762448996
  13. 1762448994
  14. 1762448995
  15. 1762448996
  16. 1762448996
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5HD1KEMA6DB622649

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage

Used 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Limited for sale in Paris, ON
2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Ultra Limited 0 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Explorer ST 4WD for sale in Paris, ON
2025 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 10,502 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Conv Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT for sale in Paris, ON
2010 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Conv Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT 76,538 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lee Munro's Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lee Munro's Garage

Lee Munro's Garage

Primary

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-442-XXXX

(click to show)

519-442-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide