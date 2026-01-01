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<p class=isSelectedEnd>2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport<br>102,000 kms | Ti Sport Package | Loaded | Accident Claim Reported | Traded in to us.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>An exceptionally sharp and beautifully optioned Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport finished in Alfa White over black leather interior with contrast stitching.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>The Giulia remains one of the best-driving sport sedans ever built in its class — offering precise steering, outstanding balance, responsive turbocharged power, and unmistakable Italian styling. We have driven this car 2,500 kms and its a blast! Everything works and the fuel economy is a bonus.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This example is extremely well equipped with:<br>• Ti Sport Package<br>• Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof<br>• Heated Front Seats<br>• Heated Steering Wheel<br>• Heated Washer Jets<br>• Navigation<br>• Blind Spot Monitoring<br>• Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>• Front & Rear Park Assist<br>• Forward Collision Warning<br>• Sport Front & Rear Fascia<br>• 18” Sport Wheels<br>• Red Brake Calipers<br>• Pirelli Performance Tires<br>• Bi-Xenon Headlamps<br>• DNA Drive Mode Selector<br>• Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission<br>• Brembo Brakes</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Powered by the 280 horsepower turbocharged 2.0L engine paired to Alfa Romeo’s outstanding 8-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Please note: the vehicle does have a previously reported accident claim in the approximately $12,000 range, which is reflected in the pricing. The vehicle has since been repaired and drives extremely well. It is not perfect but has been well serviced, Certified and a good value. available for financing.  </p><p class=isSelectedEnd>For someone looking for a stylish, performance-oriented European sport sedan without spending BMW M340i or Audi S4 money, this represents tremendous value.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready to enjoy.</p><p>Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.</p>

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

102,675 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

4dr Sdn AWD

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14128312

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia

4dr Sdn AWD

Location

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

519-442-1800

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,675KM
Good Condition
VIN ZARFAEDN8H7556852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alfa White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,675 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport
102,000 kms | Ti Sport Package | Loaded | Accident Claim Reported | Traded in to us.

An exceptionally sharp and beautifully optioned Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport finished in Alfa White over black leather interior with contrast stitching.

The Giulia remains one of the best-driving sport sedans ever built in its class — offering precise steering, outstanding balance, responsive turbocharged power, and unmistakable Italian styling. We have driven this car 2,500 kms and it's a blast! Everything works and the fuel economy is a bonus.

This example is extremely well equipped with:
• Ti Sport Package
• Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Heated Washer Jets
• Navigation
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Front & Rear Park Assist
• Forward Collision Warning
• Sport Front & Rear Fascia
• 18” Sport Wheels
• Red Brake Calipers
• Pirelli Performance Tires
• Bi-Xenon Headlamps
• DNA Drive Mode Selector
• Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission
• Brembo Brakes

Powered by the 280 horsepower turbocharged 2.0L engine paired to Alfa Romeo’s outstanding 8-speed automatic transmission.

Please note: the vehicle does have a previously reported accident claim in the approximately $12,000 range, which is reflected in the pricing. The vehicle has since been repaired and drives extremely well. It is not perfect but has been well serviced, Certified and a good value. available for financing.  

For someone looking for a stylish, performance-oriented European sport sedan without spending BMW M340i or Audi S4 money, this represents tremendous value.

Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready to enjoy.

Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lee Munro's Garage

519-442-1800

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia