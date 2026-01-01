$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
4dr Sdn AWD
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
4dr Sdn AWD
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
519-442-1800
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alfa White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,675 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport
102,000 kms | Ti Sport Package | Loaded | Accident Claim Reported | Traded in to us.
An exceptionally sharp and beautifully optioned Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport finished in Alfa White over black leather interior with contrast stitching.
The Giulia remains one of the best-driving sport sedans ever built in its class — offering precise steering, outstanding balance, responsive turbocharged power, and unmistakable Italian styling. We have driven this car 2,500 kms and it's a blast! Everything works and the fuel economy is a bonus.
This example is extremely well equipped with:
• Ti Sport Package
• Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
• Heated Front Seats
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Heated Washer Jets
• Navigation
• Blind Spot Monitoring
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert
• Front & Rear Park Assist
• Forward Collision Warning
• Sport Front & Rear Fascia
• 18” Sport Wheels
• Red Brake Calipers
• Pirelli Performance Tires
• Bi-Xenon Headlamps
• DNA Drive Mode Selector
• Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission
• Brembo Brakes
Powered by the 280 horsepower turbocharged 2.0L engine paired to Alfa Romeo’s outstanding 8-speed automatic transmission.
Please note: the vehicle does have a previously reported accident claim in the approximately $12,000 range, which is reflected in the pricing. The vehicle has since been repaired and drives extremely well. It is not perfect but has been well serviced, Certified and a good value. available for financing.
For someone looking for a stylish, performance-oriented European sport sedan without spending BMW M340i or Audi S4 money, this represents tremendous value.
Fully inspected, professionally detailed, and ready to enjoy.
Easy to buy. A pleasure to own. Guaranteed.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lee Munro's Garage
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lee Munro's Garage
Lee Munro's Garage
Primary
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-442-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-442-1800