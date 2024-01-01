Menu
This remarkably clean example is a JK Sport S 4X4 with a long list of Factory options including, the 24S package, the Connectivity pkg, 32 inch Wheel pkg, Dual Top pkg, Power Convenience pkg, Alpine Premium Audio and Chryslers tried and true V6 3.6L Pentastar making 285 hp and 260 lb-ft with an auto stop/start function and a five speed automatic (with Hill Decent and Tip Start) to help reduce fuel consumption. 

 Want to get people riled up? Tell them Jeep has redesigned the Wrangler. Thats what Jeeps parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has done for 2018, and while the changes are small on the surface there are some more notable changes under the skin. In a further bid to help the Wrangler quench its thirst for gasoline, the doors, hood, windshield frame and hinges (yes, the windshield still folds down) are now made of aluminum, and the rear swing gate is formed from aluminum. Jeep says both the angle of the windshield and the iconic seven-slot grille were optimized for aerodynamics.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

44,910 KM

Sport 4X4

Sport 4X4

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

Lee Munro's Garage

535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1

1-888-738-8540

44,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG1JL811502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,910 KM

Vehicle Description

This remarkably clean example is a JK Sport S 4X4 with a long list of Factory options including, the 24S package, the Connectivity pkg, 32 inch Wheel pkg, Dual Top pkg, Power Convenience pkg, Alpine Premium Audio and Chrysler's tried and true V6 3.6L "Pentastar" making 285 hp and 260 lb-ft with an auto stop/start function and a five speed automatic (with Hill Decent and Tip Start) to help reduce fuel consumption. 

 Want to get people riled up? Tell them Jeep has redesigned the Wrangler. That's what Jeep's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has done for 2018, and while the changes are small on the surface there are some more notable changes under the skin. In a further bid to help the Wrangler quench its thirst for gasoline, the doors, hood, windshield frame and hinges (yes, the windshield still folds down) are now made of aluminum, and the rear swing gate is formed from aluminum. Jeep says both the angle of the windshield and the iconic seven-slot grille were optimized for aerodynamics.

Vehicle Features

Packages

24S
A7X9
AAJ
AEM
AJP
CWA
DGJ
HAA
MRK
PUA
RBZ
RC9
TUF
WFF

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

2018 Jeep Wrangler