2018 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4X4
Location
Lee Munro's Garage
535 Paris Rd, Unit C, Paris, ON N3L 3E1
1-888-738-8540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,910 KM
Vehicle Description
This remarkably clean example is a JK Sport S 4X4 with a long list of Factory options including, the 24S package, the Connectivity pkg, 32 inch Wheel pkg, Dual Top pkg, Power Convenience pkg, Alpine Premium Audio and Chrysler's tried and true V6 3.6L "Pentastar" making 285 hp and 260 lb-ft with an auto stop/start function and a five speed automatic (with Hill Decent and Tip Start) to help reduce fuel consumption.
Want to get people riled up? Tell them Jeep has redesigned the Wrangler. That's what Jeep's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has done for 2018, and while the changes are small on the surface there are some more notable changes under the skin. In a further bid to help the Wrangler quench its thirst for gasoline, the doors, hood, windshield frame and hinges (yes, the windshield still folds down) are now made of aluminum, and the rear swing gate is formed from aluminum. Jeep says both the angle of the windshield and the iconic seven-slot grille were optimized for aerodynamics.
Vehicle Features
