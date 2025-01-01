Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT, available now at Westland Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a sleek exterior with a black leather interior, offering a comfortable and sophisticated ride. With a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Malibu delivers a satisfying driving experience. It has been meticulously maintained and comes with a warranty for added peace of mind.

This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT comes equipped with a host of desirable features, ensuring a comfortable and convenient driving experience. With only 96,701km on the odometer, this car is practically brand new.

Here are 5 features that make this Malibu stand out:

Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience of starting your car with the push of a button.
Power Seats: Find your ideal driving position with the help of power-adjustable seats.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in all weather conditions with heated side mirrors.
Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence with the assistance of a rearview camera.
SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide selection of music and entertainment with SiriusXM Radio.

Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this stylish and reliable sedan. Visit Westland Auto Sales today to take this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT for a test drive!

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

96,701 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

12441943

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3

613-735-2566

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,701KM
VIN 1g1zd5st3jf208154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Westland Auto Sales

Westland Auto Sales

1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566

