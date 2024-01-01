$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
613-735-2566
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD5KUB71395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5622
- Mileage 97,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
auto climate control
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Westland Auto Sales
1283 Pembroke St West, Pembroke, ON K8A 5R3
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Westland Auto Sales
613-735-2566
2019 Ford Escape