<p>Check out this redline, 1983 square body, long box Sierra 1500! 350 V8 with Edelbrook carberator, Edelbrook brake booster, Flowmaster exhaust, vehicle has been oiled heavy underneath, drives out great!</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. <strong>Amazing Purchase Options:</strong> From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

1983 GMC Truck

197,000 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
1983 GMC Truck

Sierra 1500 Longbox

12868631

1983 GMC Truck

Sierra 1500 Longbox

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gtcc14d7d1531486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red+black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this redline, 1983 square body, long box Sierra 1500! 350 V8 with Edelbrook carberator, Edelbrook brake booster, Flowmaster exhaust, vehicle has been oiled heavy underneath, drives out great!

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Buy From Home Available

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

1983 GMC Truck