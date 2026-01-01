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<p>50th Anniversary Edition! 5.0L V8 Coyote w/ 6-Speed Manual Transmission finished in Triple Yellow Tricoat.</p><p>401A Equipment Package, Security Package, Adaptive Speed Control, GT Performance Package, 3.73 Rear Axle, Navigation, Sync Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler Delete, Reverse Camera, MYKEY, Dual Climate Control, Power Heated/Cooled Seats, and more! </p><p>At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.</p><p>We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.</p><p>* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.</p>

2015 Ford Mustang

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 50th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle
14114092

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium 50th Anniversary

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF0F5300093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triple Yellow Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

50th Anniversary Edition! 5.0L V8 Coyote w/ 6-Speed Manual Transmission finished in Triple Yellow Tricoat.

401A Equipment Package, Security Package, Adaptive Speed Control, GT Performance Package, 3.73 Rear Axle, Navigation, Sync Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler Delete, Reverse Camera, MYKEY, Dual Climate Control, Power Heated/Cooled Seats, and more! 

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 32 years, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
13D
401A
41H
43S
443
52S
67G
77R
91N
975
99F
H3
L5

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
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613-264-XXXX

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613-264-0115

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$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2015 Ford Mustang