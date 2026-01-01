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<p>2007 Cadillac XLR Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Automatic Hard-Top Convertible, the roadster has everything you are looking for in a sports car. The hard top convertible retracts inside the car, changing the look completely, its like owning two different cars. Youll love the luxurious rich interior featuring; Power Heated and Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display (HUD), Touchscreen Infotainment with Cadillac Navigation and more.</p><p>At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.</p><p>We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 3 decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.</p><p>* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.</p>

2007 Cadillac XLR

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2007 Cadillac XLR

Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Auto Hard-Top Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
13986549

2007 Cadillac XLR

Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Auto Hard-Top Convertible

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6YV36A975601137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infrared
  • Interior Colour CASHMERE W/ EBONY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Cadillac XLR Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Automatic Hard-Top Convertible, the roadster has everything you are looking for in a sports car. The hard top convertible retracts inside the car, changing the look completely, its like owning two different cars. You'll love the luxurious rich interior featuring; Power Heated and Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display (HUD), Touchscreen Infotainment with Cadillac Navigation and more.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 3 decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
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613-264-0115

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2007 Cadillac XLR