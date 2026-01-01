$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2007 Cadillac XLR
Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Auto Hard-Top Convertible
2007 Cadillac XLR
Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Auto Hard-Top Convertible
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infrared
- Interior Colour CASHMERE W/ EBONY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Cadillac XLR Convertible 4.6L V8 RWD Automatic Hard-Top Convertible, the roadster has everything you are looking for in a sports car. The hard top convertible retracts inside the car, changing the look completely, its like owning two different cars. You'll love the luxurious rich interior featuring; Power Heated and Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display (HUD), Touchscreen Infotainment with Cadillac Navigation and more.
At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.
We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 3 decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.
* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.
Vehicle Features
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613-264-0115