$38,554+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT FX4 6.5' Box Hybrid Clean Carfax | Pano Roof
2022 Ford F-150
XLT FX4 6.5' Box Hybrid Clean Carfax | Pano Roof
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$38,554
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,532 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT FX4 157" Wheelbase 3.5L Powerboost Full-Hybrid HEV 10-Speed Transmission
Powered by the 3.5L PowerBoost full hybrid system paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance with excellent torque for towing and hauling, while maintaining smooth and efficient everyday driving.
Equipped with the 302A Equipment Group and XLT Sport Package, giving it upgraded styling, interior comfort, and key features most buyers look for in a properly spec’d F-150. Finished in Carbonized Grey Metallic with a black sport interior, this truck includes sport cloth seating with full centre console, power sliding rear window, interior work surface, and dual zone electronic climate control. Technology features include SYNC 4 touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect, and a user-friendly interface designed for both work and daily driving.
Set up for capability with the Trailer Tow Package, integrated trailer brake controller, dynamic hitch assist, and trailer sway control. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds skid plates and off-road capability, while the 3.73 electronic locking rear axle and 7350 lb GVWR package provide added strength and versatility. Additional features include twin panel moonroof, tailgate step, LED box lighting, BoxLink cargo system, and LED side mirror spotlights, making this truck practical and functional in any situation.
Safety features include blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, reverse brake assist, and rear view camera. A clean, well-equipped F-150 with the right options, strong performance, and the capability to handle both work and everyday driving.
Drive away today for as little as $320 bi-weekly with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, OAC. (Includes taxes and applicable fees. Total obligation: $44,543 + interest. All loans are open with no early payment penalties.) If you’re working with a budget or rebuilding credit, we have flexible options to help you get approved—just reach out and we’ll walk you through everything.
At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.
We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 3 decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.
* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.
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613-264-0115