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<p data-start=334 data-end=564>2022 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT FX4 157 Wheelbase 3.5L Powerboost Full-Hybrid HEV 10-Speed Transmission</p><p data-start=334 data-end=564>Powered by the 3.5L PowerBoost full hybrid system paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance with excellent torque for towing and hauling, while maintaining smooth and efficient everyday driving.</p><p data-start=566 data-end=739>Equipped with the 302A Equipment Group and XLT Sport Package, giving it upgraded styling, interior comfort, and key features most buyers look for in a properly spec’d F-150. Finished in Carbonized Grey Metallic with a black sport interior, this truck includes sport cloth seating with full centre console, power sliding rear window, interior work surface, and dual zone electronic climate control. Technology features include SYNC 4 touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect, and a user-friendly interface designed for both work and daily driving.</p><p data-start=1162 data-end=1474>Set up for capability with the Trailer Tow Package, integrated trailer brake controller, dynamic hitch assist, and trailer sway control. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds skid plates and off-road capability, while the 3.73 electronic locking rear axle and 7350 lb GVWR package provide added strength and versatility. Additional features include twin panel moonroof, tailgate step, LED box lighting, BoxLink cargo system, and LED side mirror spotlights, making this truck practical and functional in any situation.</p><p data-start=1674 data-end=1865>Safety features include blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, reverse brake assist, and rear view camera. A clean, well-equipped F-150 with the right options, strong performance, and the capability to handle both work and everyday driving.</p><p data-start=1867 data-end=2000 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Drive away today for as little as $320 bi-weekly with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, OAC. (Includes taxes and applicable fees. Total obligation: $44,543 + interest. All loans are open with no early payment penalties.) If you’re working with a budget or rebuilding credit, we have flexible options to help you get approved—just reach out and we’ll walk you through everything.</p><p>At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.</p><p>We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 3 decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.</p><p>* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

133,532 KM

Details Description Features

$38,554

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford F-150

XLT FX4 6.5' Box Hybrid Clean Carfax | Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle
13986096

2022 Ford F-150

XLT FX4 6.5' Box Hybrid Clean Carfax | Pano Roof

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,554

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,532KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED5NFA98957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,532 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT FX4 157" Wheelbase 3.5L Powerboost Full-Hybrid HEV 10-Speed Transmission

Powered by the 3.5L PowerBoost full hybrid system paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance with excellent torque for towing and hauling, while maintaining smooth and efficient everyday driving.

Equipped with the 302A Equipment Group and XLT Sport Package, giving it upgraded styling, interior comfort, and key features most buyers look for in a properly spec’d F-150. Finished in Carbonized Grey Metallic with a black sport interior, this truck includes sport cloth seating with full centre console, power sliding rear window, interior work surface, and dual zone electronic climate control. Technology features include SYNC 4 touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect, and a user-friendly interface designed for both work and daily driving.

Set up for capability with the Trailer Tow Package, integrated trailer brake controller, dynamic hitch assist, and trailer sway control. The FX4 Off-Road Package adds skid plates and off-road capability, while the 3.73 electronic locking rear axle and 7350 lb GVWR package provide added strength and versatility. Additional features include twin panel moonroof, tailgate step, LED box lighting, BoxLink cargo system, and LED side mirror spotlights, making this truck practical and functional in any situation.

Safety features include blind spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, reverse brake assist, and rear view camera. A clean, well-equipped F-150 with the right options, strong performance, and the capability to handle both work and everyday driving.

Drive away today for as little as $320 bi-weekly with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, OAC. (Includes taxes and applicable fees. Total obligation: $44,543 + interest. All loans are open with no early payment penalties.) If you’re working with a budget or rebuilding credit, we have flexible options to help you get approved—just reach out and we’ll walk you through everything.

At Callan Motors, all our vehicles come certified in Ontario unless otherwise noted. Every car receives a full mechanical inspection so you can drive with confidence. Plus, we stand behind our work with a 30-Day / 1,000-KM in-house warranty on repairs completed for certification or while in our inventory.

We’ve proudly served Perth and the surrounding area for over 3 decades, offering reliable vehicles at fair prices. We keep our prices competitive—often below market—and update them regularly so you know you’re getting solid value. Our team is available 7 days a week to answer any questions online or in person Monday through Saturday.

* Additional costs may include: HST, Documentation Fee ($299), Licensing ($125), Carfax ($50) and/or OMVIC Fee ($22).Each deal is different, any additional fee(s) or bank financing fee(s) will be explained during your visit to the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
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613-264-0115

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$38,554

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2022 Ford F-150