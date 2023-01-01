Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

6,155 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LS AWD

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LS AWD

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746158
  • VIN: KL7CJNSB9LB327511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet TRAX LS AWD

Features:
- 1.4L 4 CYL DOHC TURBOCHARGED, 6-SPEED AUTO ALL WHEEL DRIVE
- Chev Infotainment System 7" Screen with USB PORT, Carplay, Android Auto and Bluetooth

$235 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
* Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

