$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LS AWD
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9746158
- VIN: KL7CJNSB9LB327511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,155 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet TRAX LS AWD
Features:
- 1.4L 4 CYL DOHC TURBOCHARGED, 6-SPEED AUTO ALL WHEEL DRIVE
- Chev Infotainment System 7" Screen with USB PORT, Carplay, Android Auto and Bluetooth
$235 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
* Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.