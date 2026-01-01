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<html> <p>Audi A4 premium quattro wagon with only 150km coming soon. This is only a one owner car with NO accidents. Leather interior with moonroof, cruise control, heated mirrors, power and heated seats, alloy wheels too much to list. Were sending this wagon out for a full detailing so make your reservations now to test drive it. It will be arriving soon to your lot. Its only $8800 plus tax. Call 705-768-0468. </p> </html>

2012 Audi A4

150,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Audi A4

Audi Wagon 150km with Safety.

Watch This Vehicle
14451448

2012 Audi A4

Audi Wagon 150km with Safety.

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUSFCFLXCA078596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,400 KM

Vehicle Description


Audi A4 premium quattro wagon with only 150km coming soon. This is only a one owner car with NO accidents. Leather interior with moonroof, cruise control, heated mirrors, power and heated seats, alloy wheels too much to list. We're sending this wagon out for a full detailing so make your reservations now to test drive it. It will be arriving soon to your lot. Its only $8800 plus tax. Call 705-768-0468.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

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705-768-XXXX

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705-768-0468

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$8,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2012 Audi A4