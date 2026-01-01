$8,800+ taxes & licensing
2012 Audi A4
Audi Wagon 150km with Safety.
2012 Audi A4
Audi Wagon 150km with Safety.
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Audi A4 premium quattro wagon with only 150km coming soon. This is only a one owner car with NO accidents. Leather interior with moonroof, cruise control, heated mirrors, power and heated seats, alloy wheels too much to list. We're sending this wagon out for a full detailing so make your reservations now to test drive it. It will be arriving soon to your lot. Its only $8800 plus tax. Call 705-768-0468.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-768-0468