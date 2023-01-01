Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

72,536 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

EX

2013 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,536KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447133
  • VIN: KNDPC3A20D7452731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

