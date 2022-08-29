2018 Kia Sportage

$33,954 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9194599

9194599 Stock #: 2921

2921 VIN: KNDPRCA61J7457143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2921

Mileage 62,701 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.