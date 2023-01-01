Menu
2015 Nissan Murano

94,864 KM

Details Features

$24,909

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

94,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9461614
  Stock #: 92530A
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0FN260931

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,864 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

