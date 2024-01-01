$3,888+ tax & licensing
2004 Nissan Murano
SE AWD
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 246,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
A/C! GOOD BODY ! GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES ALL AROUND! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
