SE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! GOOD BODY ! GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES ALL AROUND! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

2004 Nissan Murano

246,000 KM

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
2004 Nissan Murano

SE AWD

2004 Nissan Murano

SE AWD

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AZ08W84W321293

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

SE! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

A/C! GOOD BODY ! GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES ALL AROUND! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT WINTER BEATER!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Sunroof / Moonroof

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2004 Nissan Murano