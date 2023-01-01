$35,995+ tax & licensing
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9575359
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC3GG168702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2