Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

139,007 KM

Details Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

  1. 1675356184
  2. 1675356184
  3. 1675356184
  4. 1675356184
  5. 1675356184
  6. 1675356184
  7. 1675356183
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,007KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575359
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC3GG168702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 159,778 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series xD...
 95,845 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 139,007 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Call Dealer

705-742-XXXX

(click to show)

705-742-6500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory