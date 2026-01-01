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2016 Dodge Journey

92,115 KM

Details Features

$9,380

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14187293

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$9,380

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG6GT134005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93957A
  • Mileage 92,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$9,380

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2016 Dodge Journey