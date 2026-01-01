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2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$9,380
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG6GT134005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 93957A
- Mileage 92,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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$9,380
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Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2016 Dodge Journey