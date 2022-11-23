Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 5 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9366799

9366799 VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GFC77179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,567 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.