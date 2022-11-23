Menu
2016 Ford F-150

189,567 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,567KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9366799
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GFC77179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Conventional Spare Tire

Clonsilla Auto Sales

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

