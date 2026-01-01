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2017 Lincoln MKC

100,116 KM

Details Features

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Lincoln MKC

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14233253

2017 Lincoln MKC

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Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D99HUL40078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,116 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$16,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2017 Lincoln MKC