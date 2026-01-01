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2020 Nissan Kicks

6,437 KM

Details Features

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle
14233247

2020 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
6,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV3LL554593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6322
  • Mileage 6,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
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Local Test Drive Delivery

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$19,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Kicks