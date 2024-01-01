$19,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Honda Civic
SE
2018 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$19,977
+ taxes & licensing
145,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH037475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1430
- Mileage 145,830 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Voice Recognition
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Message Centre
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
remote auto starter
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Lane Change Assist
Honda Link
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$19,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
