2018 Honda Civic

145,830 KM

Details Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Honda Civic

SE

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

145,830KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH037475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1430
  • Mileage 145,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Voice Recognition

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Message Centre

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

remote auto starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Lane Change Assist
Honda Link

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

2018 Honda Civic