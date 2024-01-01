$3,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
SE
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SE! 4 DOOR SEDAN! AUTO! POWER LOCK! SUPER LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND TIRES!
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTING
AND DELIVERY JOBS! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
