SE! 4 DOOR SEDAN! AUTO! POWER LOCK! SUPER LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND TIRES!

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTING

AND DELIVERY JOBS! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2005 Honda Civic

169,800 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

SE

2005 Honda Civic

SE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,800KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGES16315H013884

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,800 KM

SE! 4 DOOR SEDAN! AUTO! POWER LOCK! SUPER LOW KM! GOOD BODY AND TIRES!

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION STILL WORK VERY STRONG! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTING

AND DELIVERY JOBS! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $499 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2005 Honda Civic