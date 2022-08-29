2019 Kia Soul

$28,998 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 1 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9296290

9296290 Stock #: 2918

2918 VIN: KNDJP3A55K7663747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,163 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.