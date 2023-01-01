Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Murano

101,492 KM

Details Features

$32,486.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,487

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9544024
  2. 9544024
  3. 9544024
  4. 9544024
  5. 9544024
  6. 9544024
  7. 9544024
  8. 9544024
  9. 9544024
  10. 9544024
  11. 9544024
  12. 9544024
  13. 9544024
  14. 9544024
  15. 9544024
  16. 9544024
  17. 9544024
  18. 9544024
  19. 9544024
  20. 9544024
  21. 9544024
  22. 9544024
  23. 9544024
  24. 9544024
  25. 9544024
  26. 9544024
  27. 9544024
  28. 9544024
  29. 9544024
  30. 9544024
Contact Seller

$32,486.55

+ taxes & licensing

101,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9544024
  • Stock #: 92538A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS6KN139214

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92538A
  • Mileage 101,492 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Murano
101,492 KM
$32,486.55 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 155,138 KM
$21,911.55 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra
126,920 KM
$12,911.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory