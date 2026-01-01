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Explore the compact crossover built for urban efficiency and practical everyday use, ready to test drive!

2024 Nissan Kicks

7,380 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

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14272001

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
7,380KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV0RL537824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6315
  • Mileage 7,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore the compact crossover built for urban efficiency and practical everyday use, ready to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$24,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2024 Nissan Kicks