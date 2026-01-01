Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GT for sale in Pickering, ON

2008 Pontiac G6

221,080 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Pontiac G6

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14266319

2008 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1781288226708
  2. 1781288227179
  3. 1781288228227
  4. 1781288228687
  5. 1781288229145
  6. 1781288229578
  7. 1781288230044
  8. 1781288230546
  9. 1781288231067
  10. 1781288231585
  11. 1781288232036
  12. 1781288232480
  13. 1781288232943
  14. 1781288233397
  15. 1781288233849
  16. 1781288234285
  17. 1781288234720
  18. 1781288235182
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
221,080KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2ZH36N684258570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 221,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Premium AWD for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Cadillac CTS Premium AWD 203,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Pickering, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 160,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Dodge Durango GT 90,105 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2008 Pontiac G6