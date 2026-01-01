Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Pickering, ON

2016 GMC Acadia

252,000 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
14501785

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

  1. 1785177578321
  2. 1785177579010
  3. 1785177579502
  4. 1785177579934
  5. 1785177580558
  6. 1785177581005
  7. 1785177581415
  8. 1785177581861
  9. 1785177582321
  10. 1785177582732
  11. 1785177583222
  12. 1785177583749
  13. 1785177584214
  14. 1785177584662
  15. 1785177585146
  16. 1785177585599
  17. 1785177586023
  18. 1785177586483
  19. 1785177586902
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
252,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKVRKD8GJ188242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Star Line Sales and Leasing

Used 2008 Pontiac G6 GT for sale in Pickering, ON
2008 Pontiac G6 GT 221,080 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Juke SV for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Nissan Juke SV 199,080 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sport 232,081 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Star Line Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-264-XXXX

(click to show)

416-264-2055

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2016 GMC Acadia