Why choose us:

- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.

- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.

- Were a local business committed to providing personalized service.

- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.

- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.

- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.

- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.

- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.

- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.

 

At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

187,846 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

187,846KM
Used
VIN WDDGF8AB2DA879681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,846 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD


Why choose us:


- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.


- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.


- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.


- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.


- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.


- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.


- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.


- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.


- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.


 


At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-XXXX

905-839-6000

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class