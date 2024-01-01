Menu
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>Why choose us:</p> <p>- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.</p> <p>- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.</p> <p>- Were a local business committed to providing personalized service.</p> <p>- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.</p> <p>- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.</p> <p>- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.</p> <p>- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.</p> <p>- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.</p> <p>- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.</p> <p> </p> <p>At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!</p>

2016 BMW 3 Series

124,399 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV

2016 BMW 3 Series

4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,399KM
Used
VIN WBA8E3G5XGNU04716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U04716
  • Mileage 124,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

