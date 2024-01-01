Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2013 BMW X5

172,041 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X5

AWD 4dr 35i

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,041KM
Used
VIN 5UXZV4C58D0B04878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B04878
  • Mileage 172,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Seating

MEMORY SEAT

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV 124,399 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S 133,504 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD 147,765 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X5