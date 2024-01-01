$29,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
AWD 4dr S
2015 Porsche Macan
AWD 4dr S
Location
Pickering Auto Lab
1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5
905-839-6000
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B64873
- Mileage 105,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
- Beautiful White on Red Interior S Trim
- 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Engine @340hp @339 Torque
- 7 Speed Automatic Transmission PDK
- All Wheel Drive System
Porsche Car Build Sheet:
0Q White
1NP Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest
3SN No Roof Rails
7X8 Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear
7Y1 Lane Change Assist
8X1 Headlight cleaning system
9JB Smoker package
CY3 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel
EXT Active All Wheel Drive
G1D Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
N1B Upholstery for two-tone leather interior i. c. with seat ventilation
PE5 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package
PIP Porsche Intelligent Performance
PJ1 Infotainment Package
PJ3 Premium Package Plus
PP8 Light comfort package
QJ6 Side Window Trim in Matte Black
VO Black-Garnet Red two-tone leather interior with leather seats
At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab
Email Pickering Auto Lab
Pickering Auto Lab
Call Dealer
905-839-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-839-6000