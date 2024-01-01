2015 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle</p> <p>- Beautiful White on Red Interior S Trim</p> <p>- 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Engine @340hp @339 Torque</p> <p>- 7 Speed Automatic Transmission PDK</p> <p>- All Wheel Drive System</p> <p> </p> <p>Porsche Car Build Sheet:</p> <p>0Q White</p> <p>1NP Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest</p> <p>3SN No Roof Rails</p> <p>7X8 Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear</p> <p>7Y1 Lane Change Assist</p> <p>8X1 Headlight cleaning system</p> <p>9JB Smoker package</p> <p>CY3 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel</p> <p>EXT Active All Wheel Drive</p> <p>G1D Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)</p> <p>N1B Upholstery for two-tone leather interior i. c. with seat ventilation</p> <p>PE5 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package</p> <p>PIP Porsche Intelligent Performance</p> <p>PJ1 Infotainment Package</p> <p>PJ3 Premium Package Plus</p> <p>PP8 Light comfort package</p> <p>QJ6 Side Window Trim in Matte Black</p> <p>VO Black-Garnet Red two-tone leather interior with leather seats</p> <p> </p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2015 Porsche Macan

105,013 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11228507
  2. 11228507
  3. 11228507
  4. 11228507
  5. 11228507
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,013KM
Used
VIN WP1AB2A57FLB64873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B64873
  • Mileage 105,013 KM

Vehicle Description

 Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


- Beautiful White on Red Interior S Trim


- 3.0L V6 Twin Turbo Engine @340hp @339 Torque


- 7 Speed Automatic Transmission PDK


- All Wheel Drive System


 


Porsche Car Build Sheet:


0Q White


1NP Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest


3SN No Roof Rails


7X8 Reversing camera including ParkAssist front and rear


7Y1 Lane Change Assist


8X1 Headlight cleaning system


9JB Smoker package


CY3 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheel


EXT Active All Wheel Drive


G1D Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)


N1B Upholstery for two-tone leather interior i. c. with seat ventilation


PE5 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package


PIP Porsche Intelligent Performance


PJ1 Infotainment Package


PJ3 Premium Package Plus


PP8 Light comfort package


QJ6 Side Window Trim in Matte Black


VO Black-Garnet Red two-tone leather interior with leather seats


 


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN 328I XDRIVE AWD SULEV 124,399 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Porsche Macan AWD 4dr S 133,504 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 323i RWD 147,765 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan