Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

225,395 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE | Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE | Safety Certified

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11303588
  2. 11303588
  3. 11303588
  4. 11303588
  5. 11303588
  6. 11303588
  7. 11303588
  8. 11303588
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
225,395KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU40E89C089710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 089710
  • Mileage 225,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium 4dr All-wheel Drive quattro Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Pickering, ON
2019 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium 4dr All-wheel Drive quattro Sport Utility Automatic 84,323 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C230 4matic c230 for sale in Pickering, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz C230 4matic c230 151,345 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sportage EX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Kia Sportage EX 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 85,760 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla