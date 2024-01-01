$39,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4 3.0L
Location
Pickering Auto Lab
1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5
905-839-6000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 237860
- Mileage 34,174 KM
Vehicle Description
AutoLab Certified Vehicle
Why choose us:
- Every vehicle undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades as part of our standard maintenance procedure.
- Our vehicles are backed by a 36 day/5,000km warranty that covers all safety-related components.
- We're a local business committed to providing personalized service.
- All our vehicles come with certification for your peace of mind.
- Our cars are competitively priced to ensure they find new homes quickly.
- We believe in transparency, so there are no hidden costs.
- You have the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico.
- Financing options are available to make your purchase easier.
- Access a Carfax report for every vehicle in our inventory.
At Pickering Auto Lab, each car has a unique story, and every owner becomes a cherished part of our extended family. Visit us today and discover the exceptional level of care we provide for your vehicle!
Vehicle Features
