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<p>Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality with this pre-owned 2019 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE, now available at Ricks Auto Sales. This eye-catching gray SUV crossover is more than just a vehicle; its your next adventure companion, designed to make every drive enjoyable. Inside, youll find a serene gray interior that complements the sleek exterior, creating a sophisticated and welcoming cabin.</p><p>Under the hood, a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission offers efficient performance for your daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 87,469 kilometers on the odometer, this GMC Terrain is ready to provide many more miles of reliable service. Its versatile SUV/crossover body style ensures ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, professionals, or anyone seeking a dependable and stylish ride.</p><p>At Ricks Auto Sales, were confident this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE will exceed your expectations. Its front-wheel drive system provides confident handling, while its four doors offer convenient access for everyone. Come explore this fantastic SUV and experience the quality and value it brings.</p><p>Here are a few features with the most sizzle for this 2019 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Turn heads with its modern and versatile gray exterior, perfect for navigating city streets or escaping for the weekend.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Gray Interior:</strong> Step into a refined and relaxing cabin space that offers a premium feel for every journey.</li><li><strong>Efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a balanced driving experience with a fuel-efficient engine that doesnt compromise on performance.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears for a seamless and enjoyable driving experience, whether in traffic or on the open road.</li><li><strong>Ample Cargo Space:</strong> Conquer your to-do list or pack for a road trip with the generous cargo capacity, making it ideal for all your lifestyle needs.</li><li><strong>CLEAN CARFAX</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2019 GMC Terrain

87,469 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Terrain

FWD 4DR SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14086833.810797757?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2019 GMC Terrain

FWD 4DR SLE

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,469KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV9KL377721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-074
  • Mileage 87,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and practicality with this pre-owned 2019 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE, now available at Rick's Auto Sales. This eye-catching gray SUV crossover is more than just a vehicle; it's your next adventure companion, designed to make every drive enjoyable. Inside, you'll find a serene gray interior that complements the sleek exterior, creating a sophisticated and welcoming cabin.

Under the hood, a responsive 1.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission offers efficient performance for your daily commutes and weekend getaways. With only 87,469 kilometers on the odometer, this GMC Terrain is ready to provide many more miles of reliable service. Its versatile SUV/crossover body style ensures ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, professionals, or anyone seeking a dependable and stylish ride.

At Rick's Auto Sales, we're confident this 2019 GMC Terrain SLE will exceed your expectations. Its front-wheel drive system provides confident handling, while its four doors offer convenient access for everyone. Come explore this fantastic SUV and experience the quality and value it brings.

Here are a few features with the most sizzle for this 2019 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE:

  • Sleek SUV/Crossover Design: Turn heads with its modern and versatile gray exterior, perfect for navigating city streets or escaping for the weekend.
  • Comfortable Gray Interior: Step into a refined and relaxing cabin space that offers a premium feel for every journey.
  • Efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a balanced driving experience with a fuel-efficient engine that doesn't compromise on performance.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears for a seamless and enjoyable driving experience, whether in traffic or on the open road.
  • Ample Cargo Space: Conquer your to-do list or pack for a road trip with the generous cargo capacity, making it ideal for all your lifestyle needs.
  • CLEAN CARFAX

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2019 GMC Terrain