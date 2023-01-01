$26,999+ tax & licensing
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Hyundai
905-885-8154
2020 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred - LOW KMS
Location
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
905-885-8154
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
32,549KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9559159
- Stock #: LU124710
- VIN: KMHH35LE3LU124710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # LU124710
- Mileage 32,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated seats, heated steering wheel, blindspot monitor, alloy wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, and so much more! Call today to arrange your test drive!
Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped! Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty
Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more!
Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.
As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!
Vehicle Features
Immobilizer,Back-Up Camera,Front Wheel Drive,Knee Air Bag,Cargo Shade,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,Smart Device Integration,Aluminum Wheels,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
