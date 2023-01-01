Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

32,549 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred - LOW KMS

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 9559159
  2. 9559159
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,549KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559159
  • Stock #: LU124710
  • VIN: KMHH35LE3LU124710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # LU124710
  • Mileage 32,549 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS - In fantastic condition and loaded with features, this Elantra GT is an awesome pre-owned value you don't want to miss, Great on Gas too!!
Heated seats, heated steering wheel, blindspot monitor, alloy wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, and so much more! Call today to arrange your test drive!

Offered fully certified, and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped! Includes Balance of 5YR / 100,000km Hyundai Warranty

Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.

Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.

All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!

Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more!

Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.

As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!



Vehicle Features

Immobilizer,Back-Up Camera,Front Wheel Drive,Knee Air Bag,Cargo Shade,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,Smart Device Integration,Aluminum Wheels,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 32,549 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA 2....
 41,464 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 88,588 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory