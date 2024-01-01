Menu
"GOOD CONDITION"

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

212,856 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

W/T Double Cab 4X4

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

W/T Double Cab 4X4

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

212,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYAEH3KZ327544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 33846
  • Mileage 212,856 KM

Vehicle Description

'GOOD CONDITION"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-XXXX

613-432-3684

