$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
W/T Double Cab 4X4
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
W/T Double Cab 4X4
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
212,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCRYAEH3KZ327544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33846
- Mileage 212,856 KM
Vehicle Description
'GOOD CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
Safety
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500