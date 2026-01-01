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<p>NEW ARRIVAL, 4.8 V8, PW WINDOWS, PW LOCKS, TILT, CRUISE, PW mirrors SOLID BODY, NO MAJOR RUST, A/C, RUNS AND RIVES WITH NO ISSUES, THIS WILL BE SOLD AS IS.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Express

345,000 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Express

cargo van 2500 extended

Watch This Vehicle
14137342

2016 Chevrolet Express

cargo van 2500 extended

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

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Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
345,000KM
VIN 1GCWGBFF8G1128486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 345,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, 4.8 V8, PW WINDOWS, PW LOCKS, TILT, CRUISE, PW mirrors SOLID BODY, NO MAJOR RUST, A/C, RUNS AND RIVES WITH NO ISSUES, THIS WILL BE SOLD AS IS.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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416-249-2277

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$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2016 Chevrolet Express