$5,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Express
cargo van 2500 extended
2016 Chevrolet Express
cargo van 2500 extended
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
345,000KM
VIN 1GCWGBFF8G1128486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 345,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL, 4.8 V8, PW WINDOWS, PW LOCKS, TILT, CRUISE, PW mirrors SOLID BODY, NO MAJOR RUST, A/C, RUNS AND RIVES WITH NO ISSUES, THIS WILL BE SOLD AS IS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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$5,995
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Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2016 Chevrolet Express