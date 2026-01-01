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<p>NEW ARRIVAL, ALL POWER OPTIONS, REAR CAMERA, COMES WITH DIVIDER AND SHELVING, DUAL DOORS, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599</p>

2020 Ford Transit Connect

89,000 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL

Watch This Vehicle
14137345

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Van XL

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,000KM
VIN NM0LS7S22L1482481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL, ALL POWER OPTIONS, REAR CAMERA, COMES WITH DIVIDER AND SHELVING, DUAL DOORS, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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416-249-2277

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2020 Ford Transit Connect