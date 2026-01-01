$21,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,000KM
VIN NM0LS7S22L1482481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL, ALL POWER OPTIONS, REAR CAMERA, COMES WITH DIVIDER AND SHELVING, DUAL DOORS, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, SAFETY PACKAGE IS AN EXTRA $599
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
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416-249-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bisko Auto Sales
416-249-2277
2020 Ford Transit Connect