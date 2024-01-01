Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$21900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIIRES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2017 Mazda CX-5

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-5

AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1711572642
  2. 1711572739
  3. 1711572828
  4. 1711572929
  5. 1711573041
  6. 1711573329
  7. 1711573409
  8. 1711573530
  9. 1711573625
  10. 1711574511
  11. 1711574571
  12. 1711574739
  13. 1711574818
  14. 1711574888
  15. 1711574986
  16. 1711575067
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL3H0199055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$21900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIIRES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
CLEAN CARFAX,ONE OWNER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED 97,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 B/U CAM,HEATED SEATS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 B/U CAM,HEATED SEATS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 179,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC,NAV,PANORAMIC/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC,NAV,PANORAMIC/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU 98,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-5