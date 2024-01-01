$21,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED
2017 Mazda CX-5
AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCL3H0199055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT,$21900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIIRES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
CLEAN CARFAX,ONE OWNER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers
2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED 97,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 B/U CAM,HEATED SEATS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 179,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC,NAV,PANORAMIC/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU 98,000 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Email National Auto Finance & Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Call Dealer
416-565-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2017 Mazda CX-5