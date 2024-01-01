Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$15900+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2018 Toyota Corolla

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH,APPLE CARPLAY,SUNROOF,SAFETY INCL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH,APPLE CARPLAY,SUNROOF,SAFETY INCL

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1708994628
  2. 1708994692
  3. 1708994757
  4. 1708994816
  5. 1708994860
  6. 1708994919
  7. 1708994966
  8. 1708995169
  9. 1708995245
  10. 1708995306
  11. 1708995367
  12. 1708995488
  13. 1708995544
  14. 1708995611
  15. 1708995799
  16. 1708995878
  17. 1708995959
  18. 1708996034
  19. 1708996108
  20. 1708996192
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2JC121587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$15900+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED,AWD,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2013 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED,AWD,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN 163,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 TECHNIK,QUATTRO,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2015 Audi Q5 TECHNIK,QUATTRO,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN 177,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix AUTOMATIC,HATCHBACK,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix AUTOMATIC,HATCHBACK,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY IN 211,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla