2010 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

0 KM

$3,993

+ tax & licensing
$3,993

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2010 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

2010 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

TXT Gas - 1 Owner!

2010 E-Z-GO Golf Cart

TXT Gas - 1 Owner!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

$3,993

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10470489
  • Stock #: 753010
  • VIN: 2753010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-ins welcome!

With its 13HP Kawasaki gas engine, plastic body & roof with handles and rear utility box, this E-Z-GO is ready to GO!

E‑Z‑GO is one of the most trusted and innovative brands in the PTV and golf industry, with nearly 70 years serving customers around the world. With the goal of building a better golf cart that met the needs of the consumer, E‑Z‑GO has set the bar and become a leading global manufacturer of golf carts, utility vehicles, and personal transportation vehicles. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

UTILITY BOX
Roof

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

