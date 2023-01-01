$3,993+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-856-2222
2010 E-Z-GO Golf Cart
TXT Gas - 1 Owner!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$3,993
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10470489
- Stock #: 753010
- VIN: 2753010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-ins welcome!
With its 13HP Kawasaki gas engine, plastic body & roof with handles and rear utility box, this E-Z-GO is ready to GO!
E‑Z‑GO is one of the most trusted and innovative brands in the PTV and golf industry, with nearly 70 years serving customers around the world. With the goal of building a better golf cart that met the needs of the consumer, E‑Z‑GO has set the bar and become a leading global manufacturer of golf carts, utility vehicles, and personal transportation vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.